Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.13 million. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance
Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $704.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
