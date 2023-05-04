Sana Biotechnology, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sana Biotechnology in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sana Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sana Biotechnology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

SANA stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Sana Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $652,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 904.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 264,030 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

