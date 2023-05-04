Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $167.02. The company has a market capitalization of $424.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

