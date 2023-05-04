Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schneider National Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNDR stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Schneider National Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

