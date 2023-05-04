Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $52,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

SCHF stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

