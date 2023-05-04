SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

SciPlay Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $31,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 24.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

