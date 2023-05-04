Scotiabank Trims Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price to C$146.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank to C$146.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGJTF. TD Securities cut their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Cargojet stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $122.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91.

About Cargojet

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

