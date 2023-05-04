Scotiabank Trims StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Target Price to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SVAUF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

