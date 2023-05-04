Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stake Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $17,738,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 2.4 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

SBCF stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

