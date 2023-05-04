Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 2.0 %

Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

