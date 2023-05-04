Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $177.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,422.75, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.45.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

