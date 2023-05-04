Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Primerica by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI stock opened at $179.22 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

