Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -291.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

