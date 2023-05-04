Shell Asset Management Co. Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

