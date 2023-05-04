Shell Asset Management Co. Has $650,000 Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cabot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

