Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CBIZ by 1,456.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CBIZ by 14.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in CBIZ by 581.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 44.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 369,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 114,515 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE:CBZ opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

Insider Activity

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,508,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,125 shares of company stock worth $3,474,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.