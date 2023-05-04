Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $83.64.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.66 million. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

