Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,265 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,421,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,558,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,312,000 after buying an additional 79,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,921,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,764,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

