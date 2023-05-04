Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,700 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 73.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

