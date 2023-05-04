Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,946 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Insider Activity

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

