Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,138 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 49.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insider Activity

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,515,400.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,515,400.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,128 shares of company stock worth $2,099,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.94 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Further Reading

