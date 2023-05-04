Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 659 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $37,123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $36,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $21,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 2.5 %

MTN stock opened at $238.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.62 and its 200 day moving average is $239.83.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

