Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Declines By 5.6%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 290,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 54.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACIU opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACIU. StockNews.com cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

