Short Interest in Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Decreases By 6.0%

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.1 days.

Agilyx ASA Stock Performance

Agilyx ASA stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Agilyx ASA has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.54.

Agilyx ASA Company Profile

Agilyx ASA engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company's conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, or depolymerize specific plastics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

