Short Interest in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Decreases By 5.3%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Alkermes stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

