Short Interest in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Decreases By 5.5%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 770,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $16,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 416,588 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $13,939,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALSN opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 71.95%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

