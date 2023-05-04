Short Interest in Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Decreases By 5.0%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Almirall Price Performance
Shares of LBTSF stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Almirall has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.
Almirall Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almirall (LBTSF)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.