Short Interest in Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Decreases By 5.0%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Almirall Price Performance

Shares of LBTSF stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Almirall has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

