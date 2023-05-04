Short Interest in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Drops By 6.3%

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 229,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 80,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.70%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.71%.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

