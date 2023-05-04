Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Drops By 5.6%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,440,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 19,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 102,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

