Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Grows By 5.4%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $701,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,531.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,050. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 155.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDMO stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.