Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Decreases By 5.5%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Biohaven by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth $572,100,000. RP Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

Biohaven Stock Up 4.2 %

About Biohaven

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $937.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

