Short Interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Drops By 6.8%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,991,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.47. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $41.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
