Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Rises By 6.7%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,980,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 17,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.93, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $320,000.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

