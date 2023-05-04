Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Rises By 5.1%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.77.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $287.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

