Short Interest in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Rises By 5.4%

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,046,000 after acquiring an additional 85,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,114,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,283 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.4 %

HLI opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

