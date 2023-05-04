Short Interest in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Decreases By 5.9%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

IVREF stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVREF. Desjardins initiated coverage on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

