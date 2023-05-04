Short Interest in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Declines By 6.2%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,190,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 149,390,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,324,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,775,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.