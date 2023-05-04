Short Interest in Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Drops By 5.0%

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance

Shares of GETVF opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

About Mediaset España Comunicación

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.