Short Interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Increases By 5.8%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,170,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 18,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.