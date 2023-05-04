SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $28.00 at Truist Financial

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $852.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $33,007.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $33,007.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,706 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 14,539.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.