SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $25.00. SI-BONE shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 330,385 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,159.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,159.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14,539.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.94.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

