SIG (LON:SHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.39

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.39 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.70 ($0.56), with a volume of 131625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.45 ($0.56).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) target price on shares of SIG in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get SIG alerts:

SIG Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £510.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at SIG

SIG Company Profile

In other SIG news, insider Gavin Slark bought 890,000 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £347,100 ($433,658.17). 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.