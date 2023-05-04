SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SJW Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SJW Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of SJW Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.40.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW opened at $75.53 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Insider Activity at SJW Group

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 203,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Stories

