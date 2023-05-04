SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SLM will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.