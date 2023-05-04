Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Snap-on worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $265.02.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,764,335. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

