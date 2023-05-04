Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter worth $151,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Snow Lake Resources stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources ( NASDAQ:LITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba.

Further Reading

