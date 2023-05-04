Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) versus Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Head-To-Head Review

Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Rating) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A Society Pass -599.57% -111.29% -88.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Society Pass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Society Pass $5.64 million 4.66 -$33.79 million ($1.38) -0.70

Kingold Jewelry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Society Pass.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kingold Jewelry and Society Pass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00

Society Pass has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 183.51%.

Volatility & Risk

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Society Pass beats Kingold Jewelry on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments. It offers gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company was founded by Zhi Hong Jia in 2002 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

