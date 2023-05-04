South Cone Investments Limited Purchases 2,173 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 2,173 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $10,234.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,854,674 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,514.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 4,280 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $19,987.60.

On Thursday, April 20th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,850 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $9,842.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,850 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $9,934.50.

On Friday, April 14th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,901 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $10,018.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,577 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $19,601.96.

On Monday, April 10th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,923 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $9,749.61.

On Wednesday, April 5th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 7,280 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $39,967.20.

On Monday, April 3rd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,587 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $18,760.01.

On Thursday, March 30th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 12,230 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $58,581.70.

On Tuesday, March 28th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,510 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $19,269.90.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RANI stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a current ratio of 20.96. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $233.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RANI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

