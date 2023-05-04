South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) PT Set at C$2.01 by Fundamental Research

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.01 price objective by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 302.00% from the stock’s previous close.
South Star Battery Metals Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of STS stock opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. South Star Battery Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.55.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
