S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen Sells 5,700 Shares

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $349.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.79 and a 200-day moving average of $344.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

